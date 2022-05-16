STAYIN' ALIVE

The N.C. High School Athletic Association girls soccer playoffs began Monday evening, but most of the NCHSAA and N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association's other spring sports teams are deep into the postseason. Here's a look at what's ahead this week:

BASEBALL

NCHSAA: Ragsdale's young guns visit Central Piedmont 4-A champ West Forsyth and 2021 state finalist Reagan is at Charlotte Myers Park on Tuesday night. Regional semifinals are Friday and best-of-three regional championship series start March 24.

NCISAA: High Point Christian travels to Charlotte to take on Hickory Grove Christian in Class 3-A and Westchester visits Goldsboro to face Wayne Country Day in state semifinals Tuesday afternoon. The best-of-three state championship series are Friday and Saturday at Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy (3-A) and Rocky Mount Faith Christian (2-A).

SOFTBALL

NCHSAA: Six area teams play third-round games Tuesday night, all on the road. Reigning West champion East Forsyth is at Mooresville and Northwest Guilford visits Waxhaw Marvin Ridge in Class 4-A, Rockingham County (North Buncombe) and North Davidson (Boiling Springs Crest) face trips in Class 3-A and McMichael (West Stokes) and Morehead (West Stanly) are traveling in Class 2-A. Regional semifinals are Friday and best-of-three regional championship series start March 24.

NCISAA: High Point Christian is repping the Triad once again in the Class 3-A semifinals and will be home against Fayetteville Christian on Tuesday at Wallburg Baptist Church's field. The best-of-three state championship series is Friday and Saturday at Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy.

LACROSSE

NCHSAA: Bishop McGuinness visits Lake Norman Charter in the Class 3-A/2-A/1-A West Regional boys final and Northwest Guilford travels to Charlotte Catholic in the girls West final Tuesday night. The state championship games are Friday (Class 3-A/2-A/1-A boys) and Saturday (girls) at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary.

NCISAA: Forsyth Country Day has a Division II state semifinal doubleheader at home Tuesday evening, with the Furies' girls facing Fayetteville Academy and the boys taking on the Asheville School. The finals are Saturday at Charlotte Latin (girls) and Concord Cannon School (boys).

GIRLS SOCCER

NCISAA: Forsyth Country Day starts its busy Tuesday with a home match against Cary Christian in a Class 3-A semifinal. The final is Saturday on the Furies' field.

BOYS TENNIS

NCISAA: Greensboro Day (Division I) and Westchester (Division III) were home Monday afternoon for quarterfinals, while Forsyth Country Day is home against Calvary Day on Tuesday in a Division II semifinal. State finals for the team tournaments are Saturday at Charlotte Country Day (Division I) and Rocky Mount Faith Christian (Division II and Division III).

BOYS GOLF

NCISAA: The state championships for all four classifications were Monday at Bryan Park's Champions Course.

TRACK AND FIELD

NCHSAA: The state championships are Friday (Class 2-A and 3-A) and Saturday (Class 1-A and 4-A) at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track.

NCISAA: The state championships for all three divisions are Friday and Saturday at various sites across the state.

FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF AREA TEAMS REMAINING IN THE NCHSAA AND NCISAA PLAYOFFS, GO ONLINE AT HSXTRA.COM.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.