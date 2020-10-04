Students march through Elon to reclaim streets

"Even since the convoy ... we have had instances of hate," said Elon student Hana Hawthorne, who lead Friday's demonstration. "This is disgusting and unacceptable. I'm sure everyone here would agree with me when I say we want to feel safe on this campus."

Hawthorne has established herself as one of Elon's most prominent activists. She lead the procession on a circuit, starting from and ending at the Moseley Center.

Participating students agreed with the message of the march organizers. For one participant, the march was a new experience.

"I kind of wanted to see all this," said freshman Michael Leung. "The whole get rid of hate thing is a good thing for Elon's campus. This is a new experience for me."

Elon's Vice President and Associate Provost for Inclusive Excellence Randy Williams congratulated students for taking the initiative.

"I am delighted to be a part of this," Williams said. "What brought us together today is hate, what will top that is love."

Williams encouraged students to stay strong when they see or experience hate.

"These are your streets, this is your community, this is your responsibility to ... live out the values of Elon University," Williams said. "Remember, I'm an administrator here. I am part of what is being held accountable. I embrace the accountability, I need that accountability."