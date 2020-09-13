Number of N.C. cases: There were 1,196 new cases as of 11:50 a.m. Sunday, for a cumulative total of 184,936, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 19,632 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Friday, 4.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There were 66 additional cases reported by the state Sunday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,673 (144 cases per 10,000 residents), with 174 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,052 state residents have died. That's five more than Saturday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 91% of hospitals reporting, 831 people were hospitalized Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 39 fewer than Friday.
