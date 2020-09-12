AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: F1, Tuscan Grand Prix (ESPN2)

1 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 (WXII)

COLLEGES

Soccer

7 p.m.: Men's exhibition, Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

CYCLING

7 a.m.: Tour de France (CNBC)

8 p.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

2 p.m.: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)

9:30 p.m.: Champions, Sanford International (Golf)

MLB

12:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington (Fox Sports South)

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami, DH (MLB)

2 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (TBS)

2 p.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis (Fox Sports Southeast)

2 p.m.: Cleveland at Minnesota (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)

NBA

1 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver (ESPN)

NHL

3 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York Islanders (WXII)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion (NBC Sports)

11:30 a.m.: English Premier, Everton at Tottenham Hotspur (Peacock)

6 p.m.: USL, Memphis 901 FC at North Carolina FC (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: MLS, Montreal Impact at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul (FS1)

11 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at LAFC (ESPN+)

11 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at San Jose Earthquakes (ESPN+)

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Reed vs. Team Piancastelli (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders (ESPN2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)

4 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3, ESPN+)

WNBA

Noon: Dallas vs. New York (CBS Sports)

3 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Seattle (WXLV)

5:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

