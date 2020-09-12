AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: F1, Tuscan Grand Prix (ESPN2)
1 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 (WXII)
COLLEGES
Soccer
7 p.m.: Men's exhibition, Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
CYCLING
7 a.m.: Tour de France (CNBC)
8 p.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
2 p.m.: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)
9:30 p.m.: Champions, Sanford International (Golf)
MLB
12:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington (Fox Sports South)
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami, DH (MLB)
2 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (TBS)
2 p.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis (Fox Sports Southeast)
2 p.m.: Cleveland at Minnesota (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)
NBA
1 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver (ESPN)
NHL
3 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York Islanders (WXII)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion (NBC Sports)
11:30 a.m.: English Premier, Everton at Tottenham Hotspur (Peacock)
6 p.m.: USL, Memphis 901 FC at North Carolina FC (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: MLS, Montreal Impact at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul (FS1)
11 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at LAFC (ESPN+)
11 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at San Jose Earthquakes (ESPN+)
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Reed vs. Team Piancastelli (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders (ESPN2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)
4 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3, ESPN+)
WNBA
Noon: Dallas vs. New York (CBS Sports)
3 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Seattle (WXLV)
5:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
