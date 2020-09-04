AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: F1, Italian Grand Prix (ESPN2)
11 a.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals (FS1)
1 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals (WGHP)
2 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, South Carolina Education Lottery 200 (FS1)
6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Cook Out Southern 500 (NBC Sports)
BOXING
6 p.m.: Cody Crowley vs. Josh Torres (FS1)
8 p.m: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (WGHP)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship featured holes (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (WXII)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
4:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
6 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
1 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland (ESPN2)
1:10 p.m.: Miami at Tampa Bay (MLB)
1:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Mets (ESPN+)
1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Angels (TBS)
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (ESPN)
10:10 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
NBA PLAYOFFS
3:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Miami (WXLV)
8:30 p.m.: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers (WXLV)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Colorado or Dallas vs. Vegas or Vancouver (WXII)
SOCCER
Noon: Women's Super, Chelsea at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
7 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at D.C. United (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)
7:15 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Chicago Fire (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC (FS1)
8 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United FC (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at LAFC (ESPN+)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Chicago vs. Los Angeles (CBS Sports)
