TAKING A DIFFERENT PATH: Four Triad student-athletes choose service academies

“That year between high school and the Academy is super important and is very rewarding,” says the Naval Academy’s Perry. “I wouldn’t say it’s a challenge. It’s an opportunity to personally grow in a lot of different areas. Being away from home is hard. … You find out a lot about yourself.”

Noble says he’s ready for that opportunity.

“I just know it’s going to help me grow into a better leader and a better person,” he says. “It’s definitely going to change me and set me up for life.”

'You don’t really know until you know'

Josh Scovens already knew what he wanted to do with his life, but he wasn’t sure how he was going to get there until Army’s coaches began recruiting him and he took an official visit to the campus at West Point.

“You don’t really know until you know,” Scovens says. “Before I was like everybody else just not really knowing what a service academy is about. Would I have to go to war and fight? But once I got there I knew. It was getting the information and getting with the players.”