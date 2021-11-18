Things to do

INTRO HERE

'The Soul of Christmas'

“The Soul of Christmas” at N.C. A&T will have audiences snapping their fingers, tapping their toes and clapping their hands.

The N.C. A&T Theatre Arts Program will journey into the world of joyful music, presenting holiday favorites such as “Handel’s Messiah,” “O Holy Night,” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain” — all performed by the Richard B. Harrison Players.

Seating will be limited to practice social distancing. Masks are required for audience members.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Sunday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They will be held in the Paul Robeson Theatre on the N.C. A&T campus.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $11 seniors and non-A&T students and $6 ages 12 and younger at 336-334-7749 or ncataggies.com.

Sting in concert

Music icon Sting will perform with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.