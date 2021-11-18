 Skip to main content
Things to do
'The Soul of Christmas'

“The Soul of Christmas” at N.C. A&T will have audiences snapping their fingers, tapping their toes and clapping their hands.

The N.C. A&T Theatre Arts Program will journey into the world of joyful music, presenting holiday favorites such as “Handel’s Messiah,” “O Holy Night,”  and “Go Tell It on the Mountain” — all performed by the Richard B. Harrison Players.

Seating will be limited to practice social distancing. Masks are required for audience members.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Sunday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They will be held in the Paul Robeson Theatre on the N.C. A&T campus.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $11 seniors and non-A&T students and $6 ages 12 and younger at 336-334-7749 or ncataggies.com

Sting in concert

Music icon Sting will perform with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets range from $80 to $300 and are available at 336-335-5456 (ext. 224), tangercenter.comticketmaster.com and greensborosymphony.org

Shoshana Bean at Well-Spring

Broadway performer Shoshana Bean will launch the 2021-22 season of the “Broadway to Greensboro” series, a collaborative partnership between Well-Spring and UNCG’s Musical Theatre Program.

Bean will perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Well-Spring's The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre. She will be accompanied on the piano by Dominick Amendum, an artist in residence and coordinator of the UNCG Musical Theatre Program.

Bean replaces Stephanie J. Block, who postponed her performance because she contracted COVID-19. 

Tickets are $16, available at www.TicketMeTriad.com.

Masks, COVID-19 vaccination cards and valid picture IDs are required.

Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band, with special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his band will perform Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $60.50 to $120.50, available at ticketmaster.com or the coliseum box office from noon to 5 p.m. 

Don't forget to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours prior to event entry, or proof of full vaccination.

