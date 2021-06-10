Things to Do

The weekend is here and as we head into summer in early June, here are some ways to relax.

Dunleath Porchfest

The Dunleath Historic Neighborhood will turn its porches into stages when it presents Dunleath Porchfest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature 43 performances throughout the neighborhood, culminating in a finale at 4 p.m. in Sternberger Park.

The Dunleath Neighborhood is near downtown Greensboro just off Summit Avenue, Yanceyville Street and Bessemer Avenue.

Check out who’s performing, where and when using the online interactive map at Dunleath.org.

Parking is available at Swann Middle School (811 Cyprus St.) and at the Women’s Resource Center (628 Summit Ave.).

The Good Human Foundation will collect canned goods for the Triad Health Project food pantry.

While masks are no longer required outdoors, guests are encouraged to wear them when in groups.

Mike Epps