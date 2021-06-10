Things to Do

The weekend is here and as we head into summer in early June, here are some ways to relax.
Dunleath Porchfest
The Dunleath Historic Neighborhood will turn its porches into stages when it presents Dunleath Porchfest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature 43 performances throughout the neighborhood, culminating in a finale at 4 p.m. in Sternberger Park.
The Dunleath Neighborhood is near downtown Greensboro just off Summit Avenue, Yanceyville Street and Bessemer Avenue.
Check out who’s performing, where and when using the online interactive map at Dunleath.org.
Parking is available at Swann Middle School (811 Cyprus St.) and at the Women’s Resource Center (628 Summit Ave.).
The Good Human Foundation will collect canned goods for the Triad Health Project food pantry.
While masks are no longer required outdoors, guests are encouraged to wear them when in groups.
Mike Epps
Actor and comedian Mike Epps will bring his "In Real Life Comedy Tour" to the Greensboro Coliseum for two shows on Saturday.
Tickets start at $59 for shows at 7 and 11 p.m.
Music of the Rolling Stones
The Greensboro Symphony and conductor Brent Havens perform "Windborne’s The Music Of The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969" tonight at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
In the 8 p.m. concert, the Greensboro Symphony will pay tribute to the iconic group with vocalist Mick Adams backed by a full rock band.
The concert will be held rain or shine. Tickets are $35 for reserved seats and $25 for general admission on the lawn.
Go online to greensborosymphony.org or ticketmaster.com or call 336-335-5456, ext. 224.
Made 4 the Market
Find arts, crafts and pottery at Made 4 the Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St.
About 50 emerging and established artists from around the Piedmont will sell a variety of handcrafted and curated products.
Admission and parking are free.
Rob Massengale Trio
The Rob Massengale Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Center City Park in downtown.
It's part of the free City Sunsets Concert Series.
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org for more information.
'Stomp the Stigma' concert
Local nonprofit Mental Health Greensboro is hosting a drive-in concert, "Stomp the Stigma," on Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot.
The family-friendly concert at 7 p.m. will feature country music artists Russ Varnell and His Too Country Band and Michael Cosner and The Fugitives.
"Stomp the Stigma," which is in its second year, aims to raise awareness for, and end the stigma associated with, mental illness.
Ticket purchases go toward funding Mental Health Greensboro’s free mental health services.
Concertgoers can either drive their car and tailgate in their allotted two spaces ($50 per car, up to four adults), or purchase a $12 general admission ticket and bring a lawn chair to enjoy the concert. Those under 16 are free.
Tickets are available on the Mental Health Greensboro website (www.mhag.org) and at Ticketmaster.com.