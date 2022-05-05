Things to do

This Mother’s Day weekend, enjoy live music, dance, art, theater and baseball.

‘Always ... Patsy Cline ‘

Celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday at the Carolina Theatre with “Always...Patsy Cline.”

The hit off-Broadway musical is based on a true story about a fan who met the country star at a concert in Houston.

It features 27 hit songs including “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Walking After Midnight” and “I Fall to Pieces” — all backed by a live, foot-stomping band.

Misty Rowe of “Hee Haw” brings a comic flair to the role of Louise. She has invited Cindy Summers, who has portrayed the country icon in more than 1,000 performances, to join her.

Tickets to the 3:30 p.m. performance are $29.50, $39.50, $49.50 and $59.50. They are available at carolinatheatre.com or by calling 336-333-2605.

Greensboro Grasshoppers

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are playing at home against the Asheville Tourists.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at First National Bank Field.

Dine on a Mother’s Day Brunch before Sunday’s game for $30.

100 by 100 artists

Take home work by local artists for $100 each and support the Center for Visual Artists at “100 for 100” from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

With support from DICKBLICK art materials, the Center for Visual Artists gallery offers more than 100 artists a blank 10-inch by 10-inch canvas on which to create. The artists donate the completed works back to the Center for Visual Artists to be sold during this one-night event. All proceeds help keep the nonprofit gallery and its educational programs running.

Tickets are $20 per person (free to those under 18), with the ticket price going toward the purchase of artwork.

Buy tickets and learn how to get a free one at mycvagreensboro.org/100for100.

Dance marathon

Dance Project is hosting its fifth annual Dance Marathon, a community party and fundraiser, through Saturday.

Join the dance activities from 5 to 9 p.m. today in the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday online at danceproject.org/marathon.

Find the complete schedule at danceproject.org/marathon.

Dance Project suggests a $10 donation to participate. Make a donation at danceproject.org/marathon.

The nonprofit organization aims to raise $20,000 in support of Dance Project’s school, whose aim is to make high-quality dance accessible to as many people as possible through classes and community programs.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

