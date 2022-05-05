Things to do

This Mother’s Day weekend, enjoy live music, dance, art, theater and baseball.
‘Always ... Patsy Cline ‘
Celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday at the Carolina Theatre with “Always...Patsy Cline.”
The hit off-Broadway musical is based on a true story about a fan who met the country star at a concert in Houston.
It features 27 hit songs including “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Walking After Midnight” and “I Fall to Pieces” — all backed by a live, foot-stomping band.
Misty Rowe of “Hee Haw” brings a comic flair to the role of Louise. She has invited Cindy Summers, who has portrayed the country icon in more than 1,000 performances, to join her.
Tickets to the 3:30 p.m. performance are $29.50, $39.50, $49.50 and $59.50. They are available at carolinatheatre.com or by calling 336-333-2605.
Greensboro Grasshoppers
The Greensboro Grasshoppers are playing at home against the Asheville Tourists.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at First National Bank Field.
Dine on a Mother’s Day Brunch before Sunday’s game for $30.
100 by 100 artists
Take home work by local artists for $100 each and support the Center for Visual Artists at “100 for 100” from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Greensboro Cultural Center.
With support from DICKBLICK art materials, the Center for Visual Artists gallery offers more than 100 artists a blank 10-inch by 10-inch canvas on which to create. The artists donate the completed works back to the Center for Visual Artists to be sold during this one-night event. All proceeds help keep the nonprofit gallery and its educational programs running.
Tickets are $20 per person (free to those under 18), with the ticket price going toward the purchase of artwork.
Buy tickets and learn how to get a free one at mycvagreensboro.org/100for100.
Dance marathon
Dance Project is hosting its fifth annual Dance Marathon, a community party and fundraiser, through Saturday.
Join the dance activities from 5 to 9 p.m. today in the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday online at danceproject.org/marathon.
Find the complete schedule at danceproject.org/marathon.
Dance Project suggests a $10 donation to participate. Make a donation at danceproject.org/marathon.
The nonprofit organization aims to raise $20,000 in support of Dance Project’s school, whose aim is to make high-quality dance accessible to as many people as possible through classes and community programs.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.