Things to do

There’s plenty to do in Greensboro this weekend: You can watch 48-Hour Film Project entries, listen to music, view theater or attend a dog show.

Dog show

Thousands of dogs and their owners will come to town this weekend to compete in the Carolina Cluster Dog Shows.

The public can watch from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Sunday in the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

Bring your pet to “My Dog Can Do That” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event allows dogs and their owners to try their hand at basic agility skills such as going through a tunnel and weaving through poles. Trainers are on hand to offer assistance.

Admission is free.

Getting married?

Plan your wedding with experts at the Carolina Weddings Show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

Find venues, caterers, photographers and planners.

Tickets are $20 at the door or $10 at 33bride.com. Children ages 5 and under are free.

Knights of Soul

Knights of Soul will bring R&B and funk to Barber Park for the city’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park.

The concert runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 1500 Barber Park Drive.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

‘Assassins’ from Triad Pride Acting Company

The groundbreaking musical “Assassins” by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman opens the Triad Pride Acting Company’s 2022-23 season tonight.

“Assassins” investigates the personalities of nine men and women who killed or attempted to kill nine presidents. These presidential assassins are never glorified or celebrated, but presented by Sondheim and Weidman to explore how and why each of these outsiders stop and alter history.

Performances open at 8 p.m. tonight and run until Aug. 28 at Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive.

Tickets are $15 and are available at triadprideperformingarts.org, calling 336-589-6267 or at the door.

Triad Pride Acting Company performs productions written or composed by or about members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson — legendary singer-songwriter, record producer and co-founder of Motown Records — will perform on Saturday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are on sale at TangerCenter.com. Prices range from $71 to $146.

One of the major songwriters and producers for Motown, Robinson penned several hit singles, including “Who’s Loving You,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl” and “Get Ready.”

48-Hour Film Project

The audiences voted, the judges reviewed and now an audience at the Carolina Theatre can see the award-winning films followed by an Oscar-style awards presentation.

The winning film from this year’s 48-Hour Film Project will go on to compete against others from around the world at Filmapalooza.

Films will be shown at 7 p.m. tonight at the Carolina Theatre.

Tickets are $12 each at carolinatheatre.com.

Films are not rated and may not be appropriate for all audiences.