Things to do

INTRO HERE.

'Shrek the Musical'

This weekend is your last chance to see Community Theatre of Greensboro present "Shrek the Musical" at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St.

Performances are at 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $30, $20, $15 or $10, plus a $5 processing fee and state sales tax.

Buy tickets at carolinatheatre.com or call 336-333-2605.

'The Sound of Music'

Listen to favorite Broadway tunes when Creative Greensboro presents the popular musical "The Sound of Music" this weekend at the Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring retirement community.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cherished songs such as "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things" and the title number, "The Sound of Music," won the hearts of audiences worldwide. The inspirational story follows a vivacious governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, restoring music and joy in the household.

The production by the city's arts and culture office had been on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Performers come from all walks of life and theatrical experiences.

The theater is located at 4100 Well Spring Drive. Tickets are $15, or $10 for seniors and students. They can be purchased at creativegreensboro.com.

'Paw Patrol Live'

"PAW Patrol Live!: The Great Pirate Adventure" will perform four shows on Saturday and Sunday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Ryder and the pups have been working hard to get back on the road. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series "PAW Patrol," produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

Showtimes are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St.

Tickets start at $20 plus a $4 facility fee. Find them at pawpatrollive.com and tangercenter.com.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages are available, starting at $120. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr. will perform Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

One of the best-selling artists in country music history and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, he is known for hits such as "Family Tradition," “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” "Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound" and "Texas Women."

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Prices start at $39.50.

Triad Vegfest

The Triad Vegfest celebrates all things veggie on Saturday with food trucks, vegucation, music and family fun.

The free festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St.

Greensboro Concert Band at MUSEP

The Greensboro Concert Band will perform at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park.

The band will perform from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

Concessions will be available from Off the Hook and Sweet Cold Treats & Funnel Cakes. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.