Things to do this weekend

The unofficial end to summer is here. And we’ve got a long weekend ahead of us. So let’s enjoy.
Tanger Center’s debut
Want to see the new Tanger Center and hear the music of Billy Joel?
Michael Cavanaugh and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will play the songs of the Piano Man tonight at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown.
Stuart Malina, the former Greensboro Symphony music director, will return to conduct.
Cavanaugh is an actor, musician and singer most famous for his lead vocals in the 2002 Broadway musical “Movin’ Out,” featuring the songs of Joel. Joel handpicked Cavanaugh for the show and appeared for three years and more than 1,300 performances.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $35 to $80, available at 336-334-5456 (ext. 224), ticketmaster.com and ticket offices for the Tanger Center and Greensboro Coliseum.
Go online to greensborosymphony.org for more details.
N.C. Comedy Festival
The N.C. Comedy Festival will bring standup, improv and sketch comedy from around the country to Triad venues starting today through Sept. 12.
Brian Kiley, who was the head monologue writer for talk show host Conan O’Brien, is the festival headliner. He will perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at The Idiot Box.
Tickets range from $5 to $25. Some performances are free.
Go to nccomedyfestival.com for schedule and ticket information.
Rapper Kevin Gates
Rapper and R&B artist Kevin Gates will bring his Khaza tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday.
DDG & Gang51e June will be special guests.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $34.50, $44.50 and $62.50 reserved, and $72.50 general admission for the floor.
Find tickets and more information at ticketmaster.com and greensborocoliseum.com.
John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival
The 10th annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival will bring headliner Blood, Sweat & Tears as well as Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph and other performers to Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets range from $25 to $300.
Go online to coltranejazzfest.com for tickets and more information.
Grasshoppers at home
The Greensboro Grasshoppers will play the Hudson Valley Renegades during its final regular-season homestand.
Games will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Sunday at First National Bank Field.
Tickets start at $8 at gsohoppers.com.
