Things to do this weekend

The unofficial end to summer is here. And we’ve got a long weekend ahead of us. So let’s enjoy.

Tanger Center’s debut

Want to see the new Tanger Center and hear the music of Billy Joel?

Michael Cavanaugh and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will play the songs of the Piano Man tonight at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown.

Stuart Malina, the former Greensboro Symphony music director, will return to conduct.

Cavanaugh is an actor, musician and singer most famous for his lead vocals in the 2002 Broadway musical “Movin’ Out,” featuring the songs of Joel. Joel handpicked Cavanaugh for the show and appeared for three years and more than 1,300 performances.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $35 to $80, available at 336-334-5456 (ext. 224), ticketmaster.com and ticket offices for the Tanger Center and Greensboro Coliseum.