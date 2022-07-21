Things to do

With temperatures in the 90s this weekend, here are some activities indoors and outdoors to distract you from the heat.

'Teachers Only' tour

Comic Eddie B., who has established himself as the official voice of teachers, will bring his "Teachers Only" comedy tour on Friday to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $21. They are available at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com.

Eddie B. soared to new heights with his series of comical videos titled "What Teachers Really Want to Say."

The videos sparked the attention of educators all over the country when they realized that they were not alone and finally had someone to joke about the things they were reluctant to say out loud.

Glow Golf at Gillespie

Come play a round of golf at night on Gillespie Golf Course's short course with glow in the dark golf balls and hole markers.

Glow Golf will begin at 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the golf course at 306 E. Florida St. Entrants must arrive before 10:30 p.m.

The cost is $10. Register online at tinyurl.com/GlowGolf2022.

Art in the Park

Art in the Park, postponed from two weeks ago by rain, has been rescheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Sternberger Park within the Dunleath Historic Neighborhood.

The park is located at 715 Summit Ave. Ten artists, who are Dunleath residents, will exhibit their works of art which include fine art painting, mixed media, fiber and photography.

Participating artists include Taylor Allison, Susan Harrell, Anne Franklin, Emma Barnes, Dale Edwards, Kimberly Edwards, Bert VanderVeen, Amanda Mack, Michaela Hafley, and Mary Cubberley. Admission is free and all are welcome.

For more information, contact Ned Billington at 336-420-5452.

EMF continues

Award-winning, Israeli-born composer, educator and conductor Avner Dorman will premiere his work “How to Love” at Saturday night's Eastern Music Festival concert.

It will be performed by the EMF faculty’s Eastern Festival Orchestra, with guest soloist Jason Vieaux on guitar.

The "New Perspectives" concert also will feature works by composers Paul Frucht and Dmitri Shostakovich. Gerard Schwarz. EMF music director, will conduct.

The concert will be held in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. EMF concerts continue through July 30.

Saturday night tickets are $48, available by calling 336-272-0160.

'Lifted Voices'

Greensboro History Museum guests can enjoy "Lifted Voices," a living history event, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

This is a free, family-friendly event at the museum at 130 Summit Ave.

Costumed interpreters will portray historic figures important to the story of North Carolina Democracy.

In the photo above, for example, Jackie Sanders portrays Revolutionary War petitioner Miley Caper at a "Lifted Voices" program in 2020.

Living history actors will share the lives and stories of people such as Virdia Locklear, who helped organize fellow Lumbees in resistance to the KKK in 1958.

Visitors will also meet North Carolina’s first woman attorney Tabitha Ann Holton, as well as James Iredell, who fought for North Carolina to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

This edition of "Lifted Voices" expands stories in the "NC Democracy: Eleven Elections" exhibition.

Visitors can explore choices and changes across 11 state elections between 1776 and 2010, illustrating the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots, and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.