Things to do

Enjoy live music from porches in the Dunleath neighborhood, in Lindley Park and at the Greensboro Coliseum. Celebrate the anniversary of Charlotte Hawkins Brown's birth, and watch the Tony Awards on CBS.

Dunleath Porchfest

The Dunleath Historic Neighborhood will turn its porches into stages when it presents Dunleath Porchfest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Located on the northeast edge of downtown, the neighborhood presents an annual event in which neighbors offer their porches as performance venues, musicians offer to share their talents, and guests stroll from house to house enjoying performances and Dunleath hospitality in a festival-like atmosphere.

About 50 performers are scheduled to appear. Among them are Doug Baker, The Alley Rabbits, Blind Dog Gatewood and Acissa Jay. Learn more about them at dunleath.org/whos-performing.

There also will be food vendors. To generate more community goodwill, the neighborhood will collect canned goods for a local food pantry.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

Philharmonia of Greensboro plays MUSEP

The Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park concert series has returned for its 43rd season with free concerts in parks throughout Greensboro.

Philharmonia of Greensboro will play classical and pops at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive.

Concessions will be available from food trucks for Off the Hook & Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes.

The concert is free but donations are appreciated.

Happy birthday, Charlotte Hawkins Brown

Saturday will mark the 139th anniversary of the birth of Charlotte Hawkins Brown, the author and educator who founded the Palmer Memorial Institute in Sedalia.

The institute's grounds will be the site on Saturday of events commemorating her birth.

More than 1,000 African American students attended the school between 1902 and 1970.

It closed in the 1970s, and is now the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum, owned by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Brown's niece was the widow of the singer Nat King Cole. Here circa 1948, Brown celebrates a birthday alongside Nat King Cole, niece Maria Hawkins Cole and grandniece Carol Cole.

The museum is located at 6136 Burlington Road, Gibsonville.

Hourly guided tours of Canary Cottage, Brown's home, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prices are $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors 65 and older.

The site's new Little Lending Library will be unveiled at 2 p.m., followed by a wreath-laying at Brown's gravesite at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call 336-449-3310, email CHB@ncdcr.gov or visit historicsites.nc.gov/chb.

Keith Sweat

The Greensboro Coliseum will host the R&B Music Experience Greensboro on Saturday

Produced by Global Events Production, the 7 p.m. concert will feature R&B and soul singer, producer and songwriter Keith Sweat.

Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112 and Silk also will perform their hits.

Tickets start at $67, plus applicable fees at ticketmaster.com.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

