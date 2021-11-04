Things to do this weekend

Now that we’re heading into November, weekend events will start to become more tailored to the colder weather and, of course, the holidays.

Winter Wonderlights

Winter Wonderlights returns for its second year on Saturday through Jan. 2 at the Greensboro Science Center.

Tickets range from $12 to $24.50. There is no admission for children ages 2 and under.

Holiday Market

Get an early start on your Christmas shopping at the Holiday Market today through Sunday at the Special Events Center in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Daily admission is $9 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for those under age 6.

First Friday Night Live

This is First Friday, when downtown shops and galleries stay open from 6 to 9 p.m. today with entertainment.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. welcomes local rock staple, The Finns, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the 500 block of South Elm Street at Area Modern Home.