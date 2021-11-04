Things to do this weekend

Now that we’re heading into November, weekend events will start to become more tailored to the colder weather and, of course, the holidays.
Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights returns for its second year on Saturday through Jan. 2 at the Greensboro Science Center.
Tickets range from $12 to $24.50. There is no admission for children ages 2 and under.
Holiday Market
Get an early start on your Christmas shopping at the Holiday Market today through Sunday at the Special Events Center in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Daily admission is $9 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for those under age 6.
First Friday Night Live
This is First Friday, when downtown shops and galleries stay open from 6 to 9 p.m. today with entertainment.
Downtown Greensboro Inc. welcomes local rock staple, The Finns, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the 500 block of South Elm Street at Area Modern Home.
The concert will feature on-site libations from SouthEnd Brewing and Bull City Cider, and food from Ghassan’s Food Truck.
With limited seating, guests should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
Paid parking is available in the Lewis Street lot.
Actors of All Abilities
Actors of All Abilities will present the original play “The Billionaires’ Adventure Club” at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Admission is $10 at the door. Patrons must wear a face covering.
In the play, characters compete for vacation bragging rights as they seek to answer the question: If you had a billion dollars, where would you go?
Audiences will tag along for the escapades, danger and, of course, adventure.
Actors of All Abilities is a group of highly creative performers led by local playwright and theater educator Sally Kinka. The ensemble is a community of veteran local actors as well as people making their theatrical debut.
Opus Concert Series
The Opus Concert Series returns on Sunday with a 7 p.m. performance by the Choral Society of Greensboro.
The group will perform “A Shakespearean Serenade” at The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive.
Audience members need face coverings and proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
The free Opus concerts will take place through Dec. 11 at various Greensboro venues.
Matthew Morrison and the Greensboro Symphony
Matthew Morrison, star of Broadway and television’s “Glee,” will sing Saturday with the Greensboro Symphony orchestra.
The 8 p.m. concert will take place at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are $35, $50, $65 and $80. They are available at greensborosymphony.org, tangercenter.com, ticketmaster.com or by calling 336-335-5456 (Ext. 224).
