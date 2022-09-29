Things to do

The expected rains from Hurricane Ian have canceled some scheduled activities. But you can still find plenty of other arts and entertainment events indoors this weekend.

Greensboro Symphony

Pianist Michelle Cann will join the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. on Saturday when Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky opens his 20th and final classical Masterworks season.

The concert will take place at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Cann made her orchestral debut at age 14. She has since performed as a soloist with famous orchestras including The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets range from $35 to $80. To buy them, go to greensborosymphony.org or call 336-335-5456 (ext. 224).

Bricksboro

Learn more about building with LEGOS this weekend at the Greensboro Science Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Great Hall and Safari Room.

Guests will have the opportunity to see original creations from the little plastic bricks, learn building techniques and talk about LEGOS with members of a registered users group.

The activities are free with general admission or science center membership.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Two different productions of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will take place this weekend.

The performances offer a funny take on the play with a Victorian melodramatic flair. The shows will be 5:30 p.m. tonight and Sunday at Studio 609, located on private land at 609 N.C. 62 east in Pleasant Garden.

The shows will take place outdoors. Bring a lawn chair and wear comfortable shoes to follow actors from scene to scene. In the event of rain, the production will take place in an open-aired covered space.

A 6 p.m. Saturday show will be held at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.

Tickets are $20 to $25.

OnStage & Inclusive

Children and adults with a wide range of disabilities will showcase their theatrical talents this weekend in the 10th anniversary celebration of “OnStage & Inclusive.”

Shows will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Tickets are $10, available at ctgso.org or by calling 336-333-SHOW.

For the safety of the cast, masks will be required for all audience members during performances.

KRS-One

Hip-hop artist KRS-One will come to the Carolina Theatre tonight to help United Way of Greater Greensboro celebrate its centennial year.

KRS-One has been called the “conscience of hip hop” by Rolling Stone Magazine. He remains one of the loudest voices advocating for the preservation and expansion of original hip-hop and its message of ending cultural exploitation and violence. He will perform his music and spread a message of peace, love and unity.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are $20, $30, $50 and $100.

The $100 ticket includes a pre-show VIP reception with a meet and greet, hors d’oeuvres and a special cocktail.

Purchase tickets at carolinatheatre.com.

Art Lives Here silent auction

Online bidding concludes at 8 p.m. Saturday for the annual Art Lives Here silent auction to benefit Hirsch Wellness Network, which provides free workshops to cancer survivors and their caregivers.

Register to bid and view art at https://hwn.cbo.io.

Artists have donated 230 works to be auctioned. A live simulcast will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. from the Hirsch Center at Revolution Mill, followed by a 30-minute wrap-up.

The simulcast can be viewed at the Art lives Here website (https://hwn.cbo.io) and through Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/hirschwellnessnetwork).