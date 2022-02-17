Things to do

INTRO HERE.
The Temptations and the Four Tops
The Temptations and the Four Tops will perform together on one stage for one night only on Friday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The 7:30 p.m. concert is a Motown, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Lifetime Achievement double header.
The Temptations will perform hits such as “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” and "I Can’t Get Next to You." The Four Tops will perform their hits such as “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" and “It’s the Same Old Song.”
And none other than local saxman Scott Adair and his Carolina Horns will them up.
Tickets start at $35 at tangercenter.com.
Yevgeny Kutik with the Greensboro Symphony
Violinist Yevgeny Kutik will perform the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto No. 1 with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra on Saturday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert start at $35. They are available at greensborosymphony.org, tangercenter.com, ticketmaster.com and by calling the symphony box office at 336-335-5456, ext. 224.
Kutik also will perform in a chamber concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Tew Recital Hall at the UNCG School of Music. Tickets are $35, available by calling the symphony box office at 336-335-5456, ext. 224.
Romance author Kianna Alexander
The Greensboro Public Library will present "Modern Love with Kianna Alexander" at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road.
Alexander is the prolific author of romance and women’s fiction with nearly 40 published books to her credit.
She will talk about her books and what it’s like to be an author. Her highly anticipated historical novel, "Carolina Built," is being published in February. The book is based on the life of African-American real estate magnate Josephine N. Leary, a North Carolina "hidden figure."
Alexander wears many hats: doting mama, advice-dispensing sister and gabbing girlfriend. She's a voracious reader, an amateur seamstress and occasional painter in oils.
This is a free in-person and Zoom event. Contact Ronald Headen at ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov for more information or registration. Or call 336-412-6199.
Hope Fest 4 Hunger
Watch the art of dance and raise money to help fight hunger at the Hope Fest for Hunger, the fourth annual multicultural dance festival.
The festival will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. Doors open at 1 p.m. for festival activities.
This free event features African, Native American, Polynesian, Mexican, Spanish and Appalachian dance performances while raising funds to benefit A Simple Gesture and Greensboro Urban Ministry.
'Peter and the Starcatcher'
The UNCG School of Theatre will present "Peter and the Starcatcher" at Taylor Theatre, 406 Tate St.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 to $20, available by calling 336-334-4392 or online at uncgtheatre.com.
Rated PG, the Tony Award-winning show features Jayden Wingate as Peter and Grace Howell as Molly Aster.
It upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, "Peter and the Starcatcher" playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.