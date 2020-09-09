AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, ToyotaCare 250 (FS1)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Kiwoom Heroes vs. LG Twins (ESPN2)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (ACC)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

9 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

Noon: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)

7 p.m.: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)

MLB

2 p.m.: Detroit at St. Louis (MLB)

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington (Fox Sports Southeast)

6 p.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland (MLB)

8 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Fox Sports South)

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona (MLB)

NBA PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston (TNT)

NFL

8:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City (WXII)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Dallas (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

1 p.m.: Hull vs. Wakefield Trinity (FS2)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: USL, Memphis 901 FC at North Carolina FC (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at Seattle Sounders FC (ESPN+)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN3)

3 p.m.: U.S. Open men's doubles final (ESPN2, ESPN+)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open women's semifinals (ESPN, ESPN3)

WNBA

7 p.m.: New York vs. Indiana (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Minnesota (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Washington vs. Los Angeles (CBS Sports)

