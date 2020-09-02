BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: SK Wyverns vs. KT Wiz (ESPN2)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: South Alabama at Southern Mississippi (CBS Sports)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)

9 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)

2 p.m.: Golf With a Purpose Charity Challenge (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

1:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (MLB)

4 p.m.: New York Yankees at New York Mets (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Boston (MLB)

10 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, in progress (MLB)

NBA

6:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Boston (TNT)

9 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders (NBC Sports)

9:45 p.m.: Vegas vs. Vancouver (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Spain at Germany (ESPN2)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN3)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2, ESPN, ESPN+)

WNBA

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. New York (CBS Sports)

Tags

Load comments