BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: SK Wyverns vs. KT Wiz (ESPN2)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: South Alabama at Southern Mississippi (CBS Sports)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)
9 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)
2 p.m.: Golf With a Purpose Charity Challenge (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
1:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (MLB)
4 p.m.: New York Yankees at New York Mets (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Boston (MLB)
10 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, in progress (MLB)
NBA
6:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Boston (TNT)
9 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders (NBC Sports)
9:45 p.m.: Vegas vs. Vancouver (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Spain at Germany (ESPN2)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN3)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2, ESPN, ESPN+)
WNBA
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. New York (CBS Sports)
