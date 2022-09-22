Top movies Sep 22, 2022 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “The Woman King,” $19 million.2. “Barbarian,” $6.3 million.3. “Pearl,” $3.1 million.4. “See How They Run,” $3.1 million.5. “Bullet Train,” $2.5 million. — Associated Press 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular NC-bound Boom Supersonic loses engine manufacturer Boom Supersonic will need a new engine manufacturer as it moves forward with plans to create a pioneering commercial supersonic jet at Piedmon… Boebert to headline NC conservative gathering, as Trump, Greene also visit the state CHARLOTTE — A conservative gathering this month in Charlotte will feature U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark R… Students at a Raleigh high school are setting off fire alarms by vaping in restrooms RALEIGH — A Wake County high school is being plagued with fire alarms going off because of students smoking e-cigarettes in restrooms. Meet the ‘winningest man in barbecue’ RALEIGH — There’s no denying that North Carolinians love barbecue, and everyone has their favorite restaurant. NC guild creates quilts to comfort people in need SHELBY — Each month, a group of quilters gathers to work on service projects, participate in workshops, swap quarters, hold demonstrations and…