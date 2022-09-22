 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top movies

  • 0

1. “The Woman King,” $19 million.

2. “Barbarian,” $6.3 million.

3. “Pearl,” $3.1 million.

4. “See How They Run,” $3.1 million.

5. “Bullet Train,” $2.5 million.

— Associated Press

