Top movies Aug 18, 2022

1. "Bullet Train," $13.4 million.
2. "DC League of Super-Pets," $7.2 million
3. "Top Gun: Maverick," $7.2 million.
4. "Thor: Love and Thunder," $5.3 million.
5. "Nope," $5.3 million.

— The Associated Press