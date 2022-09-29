 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top movies

  • 0

1. “Don’t Worry Darling,” $19.2 million.

2. “The Woman King,” $11.1 million.

3. “Avatar,” $10 million.

4. “Barbarian,” $4.8 million.

5. “Pearl,” $1.9 million.

— Associated Press

