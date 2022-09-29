Top movies Sep 29, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “Don’t Worry Darling,” $19.2 million.2. “The Woman King,” $11.1 million.3. “Avatar,” $10 million.4. “Barbarian,” $4.8 million.5. “Pearl,” $1.9 million.— Associated Press — Associated Press 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular NC-bound Boom Supersonic loses engine manufacturer Boom Supersonic will need a new engine manufacturer as it moves forward with plans to create a pioneering commercial supersonic jet at Piedmon… Boebert to headline NC conservative gathering, as Trump, Greene also visit the state CHARLOTTE — A conservative gathering this month in Charlotte will feature U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark R… Board accepts $1 million from anonymous donors for Page High School turf field Guilford school board members set to vote on whether to accept the gift. Two Farmers Almanacs say NC’s quiet hurricane season is about to heat up Despite researchers predicting “above-normal” and “well-above average” activity for the 2022 hurricane season, it’s been — knock on wood — a q…