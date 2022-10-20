 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top movies

  • 0

1. “Halloween Ends,” $41.3 million.

2. “Smile,” $12.4 million.

3. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” $7.4 million.

4. “The Woman King,” $3.7 million.

5. “Amsterdam,” $2.9 million.

— Associated Press

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism

United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism

The United Methodist Church, long a mainstay of the American religious scene, is beginning to fracture. Hundreds of churches have already disaffiliated from the denomination this year, with hundreds more moving toward the exits. Many plan to join the newly created Global Methodist Church, formed by conservatives frustrated by continued defiance of denominational bans on same-sex marriages and the ordaining of openly LGBTQ pastors. So far the majority of congregations are staying, but several of the largest are planning to leave. The breakup comes amid mutual accusations of hardball tactics and spreading falsehoods.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert