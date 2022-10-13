 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top movies

  • 0

1. “Smile,” $17.6 million.

2. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” $11.5 million.

3. “Amsterdam,” $6.5 million.

4. “The Woman King,” $5.3 million.

5. “Don’t Worry Darling,” $3.5 million.

— Associated Press

— Associated Press

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On the house

On the house

GREENSBORO — Residents and staff members of Abbotswood at Irving Park partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build a playhouse for a 5-year-ol…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert