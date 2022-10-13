Top movies Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “Smile,” $17.6 million.2. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” $11.5 million.3. “Amsterdam,” $6.5 million.4. “The Woman King,” $5.3 million.5. “Don’t Worry Darling,” $3.5 million.— Associated Press — Associated Press 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular NC-bound Boom Supersonic loses engine manufacturer Boom Supersonic will need a new engine manufacturer as it moves forward with plans to create a pioneering commercial supersonic jet at Piedmon… On the house GREENSBORO — Residents and staff members of Abbotswood at Irving Park partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build a playhouse for a 5-year-ol… Greensboro to begin imposing fee for trash cans left at curb A warning will be issued for the first violation, with a courtesy removal of containers out of the right of way. After that, each violation will incur a $25 fee on a rolling 12-month basis. Dual language program at NC school shows signs of success MORGANTON — With the inaugural class of the Global Immersion Academy at Mountain View Elementary School entering fourth grade this year, Burke…