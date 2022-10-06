Top movies

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as Hurricane Ian barreled into his state. He's been forced to partner with a president he has spent the better part of two years demeaning. He’s also gladly accepting the type of federal disaster aid he rejected as a member of Congress. But the past two weeks offer insight into how DeSantis might govern if he wins another term as governor or advances in a presidential contest.