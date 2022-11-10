 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top movies

1. “Black Adam,” $18.5 million.

2. “One Piece Film: Red,” $9.5 million.

3. “Ticket to Paradise,” $8.5 million.

4. “Smile,” $4 million.

5. “Prey for the Devil,” $3.9 million.

— Associated Press

