BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Lotte Giants vs. NC Dinos (ESPN2)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
MLB
3 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis (MLB)
4:05 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: New York Yankees at Toronto (MLB)
7 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (FS1)
8 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Fox Sports South)
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona (MLB)
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Milwaukee (TNT)
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston (TNT)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Dallas vs. Vegas (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations, England at Denmark (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Atlas (FS2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
WNBA
7 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. New York (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Washington (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Indiana vs. Las Vegas (ESPN2)
