BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Samsung Lions vs. KT Wiz (ESPN2)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
MLB
6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Fox Sports South, MLB)
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Baltimore (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Oakland at Colorado (FS1)
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, in progress (MLB)
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Boston (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Forge at Cavalry (FS2)
8 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Pacific vs. Halifax (FS2)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Italian Open (Tennis)
WNBA
7 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Chicago (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Washington vs. Phoenix (ESPN2)
