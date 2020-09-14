BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Samsung Lions vs. KT Wiz (ESPN2)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

MLB

6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Fox Sports South, MLB)

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Baltimore (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Oakland at Colorado (FS1)

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, in progress (MLB)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Boston (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Forge at Cavalry (FS2)

8 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Pacific vs. Halifax (FS2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Italian Open (Tennis)

WNBA

7 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Chicago (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Washington vs. Phoenix (ESPN2)

