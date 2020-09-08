BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Kiwoom Heroes vs. SK Wyverns (ESPN2)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
GOLF
7 p.m.: ANA Inspiration Charity Skins Match (Golf)
MLB
6 p.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland (MLB)
7 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh (FS1)
9:30 p.m: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona (MLB)
9:45 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco (ESPN+)
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Boston (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver (ESPN)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Canadian Premier, The Island Games (FS2)
8 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United (Fox Sports South, ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Montreal Impact (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Canadian Premier, The Island Games (FS2)
9 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: MLS, LAFC at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Chicago (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Dallas vs. Seattle (CBS Sports)
