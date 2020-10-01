What's allowed in N.C.'s Phase Three? Answers to questions about clubs, theaters, Halloween.

RALEIGH —North Carolina enters Phase Three of the coronavirus reopening plan today.
The state is currently in Safer At Home Phase 2.5, which allows restaurants, retail stores, salons, gyms and parks to open. But bars and other businesses have remained closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Phase Three, which begins when Phase 2.5 ends at 5 p.m. today, will change that.
Here are some common questions and answers about what we can expect in Phase Three.
Question: Will bars in N.C. be able to open now?
Answer: Bars can now open but outdoors only and at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever number is less. Patrons must wear face masks when not actively drinking or eating — for instance, when entering a space or walking to and from restrooms.
Bars, like restaurants and breweries, will be subject to the current alcohol sales curfew of 11 p.m. That curfew remains in place.
Q: What about music clubs and lounges?
A: These are in the same category as bars, and can open at limited capacity (30% or 100 patrons, whichever number is less) as long as patrons are distanced. The guests at these venues are required to be seated, which reduces mingling. Patrons must also wear face coverings. Small outdoor venues can operate at the same capacity limits.
Q: Do capacity limits for restaurants increase in Phase Three?
A: No, the 50% capacity limits for restaurants and breweries remain the same.
Q: Can movie theaters open now?
A: Movie theaters — as well as hotels, conference centers and other event spaces — can open with capacity restrictions and if guests do not move around the venue and socialize.
The capacity for movie theaters will be 30% or 100 patrons (per movie screen), whichever number is less. Guests are also subject to the state mask mandate, and they must be socially distanced. The spaces must also disinfect and display signage about social distancing.
Q: Is Halloween canceled in North Carolina?
A: Halloween is not canceled, but the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that people take precautions such as not sending kids out door-to-door to solicit candy.
The state also notes that having kids reach into a bowl for candy is a high-risk activity that should be discouraged. Large indoor Halloween or costume parties are also a bad idea.
Some moderate-risk alternatives include handing out individual goodie bags, tossing candy to children from 6 feet away, and attending outdoor costume parties with masks and social distancing. Low-risk activities include pumpkin carving and virtual Halloween costume contests.
Q: Will amusement parks be able to open in N.C.?
A: Outdoor amusement parks, such as Carowinds, can reopen as long as lines for rides are socially distanced and high-touch areas are disinfected. There will be capacity limits in place — 30% occupancy — and patrons must wear face masks. Indoor rides and attractions at the parks will remained closed. (Note: Carowinds has announced that they will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season.)
Q: Do the numbers of people allowed in mass gatherings increase in Phase Three?
A: No. Mass gathering limits remain at 25 for indoors and 50 for outdoors.
Q: When do the new Phase Three changes start?
A: Phase 2.5 is set to expire at 5 p.m. today. That means the new changes laid out in Phase Three will begin then.
Q: When do the Phase Three restrictions end?
A: Right now, the Phase Three limitations for businesses end on Oct. 23, but that date is subject to change based on COVID-19 metrics.
Q: How does the governor make decisions about which businesses can open?
A: Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, have said that the decisions to advance into various phases are based on a combination of metrics, including COVID-like syndromic cases, lab-confirmed cases, positive tests as a percentage of total tests and hospitalizations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!