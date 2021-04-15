 Skip to main content
What's inside? April 15, 2021
What's inside? April 15, 2021

Want to make Rachel's trifle from "Friends" or something from the Hogwarts dining hall? Check out these cookbooks. Page 6-7

Meet a Musician: James O. Terry Jr. performs in English and Spanish. Page 5

Gena Johnson is the first female engineer nominated for an ACM Award. Page 9

7 things to do this weekend
7 things to do this weekend

Among this weekend's activities in Greensboro are music, theater, a bicycle repair clinic, political memorabilia show and Montagnard stories. Some are virtual; some are live and in-person. 

