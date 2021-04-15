What's inside? April 15, 2021
The 10-movie lineup begins April 14 with Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window."
Among this weekend's activities in Greensboro are music, theater, a bicycle repair clinic, political memorabilia show and Montagnard stories. Some are virtual; some are live and in-person.
The university is recruiting 600 college students, who have not yet been vaccinated or had COVID-19, to participate in the trial.
On Wednesday, anyone age 16 and up can get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.