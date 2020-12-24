What's inside? Dec. 24, 2020
Related to this story
Most Popular
Z-no-digital
Guilford County Schools superintendent's name comes up as potential pick for U.S. education secretary
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras is among those being "seriously considered" for President-elect Joe Biden…
Z-no-digital
Faculty members who might lose their jobs will remain in limbo through March.
Z-no-digital
Every Christmas in the Cape Fear, few places shine as bright as Mike and Tonia Register's front yard.
Z-no-digital
WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Education voted 4-3 after a closed session Monday night to fire Rodney Shotwell, longtime superinte…
Z-no-digital
Greensboro College didn't put up its Nativity in its usual front-of-the-campus spot along West Market Street. The private college says the ripple effects from COVID-19 are to blame.