081320-gnr-nws-folkfestival (copy)

Veronika Jackson tunes her guitar during filming for the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh, News & Record

The N.C. Folk Festival and the Carolina Blues festival team up to stream music to a screen near you. Page 6

Meet a Musician: Ashley Virginia draws inspirations from '60s and '70s pop and rock groups. Page 5

Emmy Award-winning production company 7 Cinematics filmed folk festival performances. Page 9

Tags

Load comments