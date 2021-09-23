What's inside?
GREENSBORO — The 99 names on the bronze plaque inside Grimsley High School’s Sigmund Selig Pearl Field House are a part of history, but the me…
Suspect in Mount Tabor High School identified. Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, faces murder charge in death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr.
DA: Mount Tabor shooting was result of a long-running dispute between alleged shooter and victim.
MerleFest, founded in 1988 in memory of Eddy Merle Watson as a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College and to celebrate “traditional plus” mus…
Man shot, killed early Tuesday