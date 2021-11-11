What's inside?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Workers secured plywood to the side of Weaver Academy on Thursday afternoon, covering the opening left by yet another vehicle that's crashed into the school. "This cluster of crashes," one city official said, "is highly unusual."
Manning's current district contains all of Guilford County. Senate Republicans instead want to divide Guilford into three districts, all of which would probably favor a Republican candidate.
The Rev. Kermit Wilson Jr., who died in September, also leaves behind three young children.
Now that we’re heading into November, weekend events will start to become more tailored to the colder weather and, of course, the holidays.
A steady stream of people rolled through the Lake Brandt parking lot on Saturday with a mission — to smash, hammer or catapult their leftover …