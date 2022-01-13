 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's inside?
0 Comments

What's inside?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rhiannon Giddens

Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens, with an international career as a singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, returns to her hometown to tackle a new role — Bess in Greensboro Opera's production of "Porgy and Bess" at the Tanger Center.

 Sandra Davidson, provided

Rhiannon Giddens takes the lead in a classic American opera. Pages 6-9

The 'Scream' franchise makes a successful 'requel' with a combination reboot and sequel. Page 3

Meet a Musician: Michael "Blind-Dog" Gatewood lets the universe inspire songwriting. Page 10

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

17 UNCSA alumni join lawsuit alleging rampant sexual abuse by faculty members
Z-no-digital

17 UNCSA alumni join lawsuit alleging rampant sexual abuse by faculty members

A total of 56 former high school students at the UNC School of the Arts filed a lawsuit Wednesday. It's the third complaint that alleges that school administrators from the late 1960s to at least 2012 condoned a culture where faculty members sexually exploited and abused high school students. 

Z-no-digital

Local briefs

Motorcyclist killed after striking SUV

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert