What's inside?

The longtime Gateway Education Center principal, who retired in 2004 after 21 years there, remained an outspoken part of the special needs community until his death.
8 high schools in Guilford County Schools will be affected by switch to public bus service, district officials say
The district said parents and guardians can also find more information at www.gcsnc.com or by calling 336-370-8920 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today or the Transportation hotline at 888-511-4427 beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.
The Board of Health will vote to decide whether to enact a countywide, and controversial, mask mandate that includes all of the cities and towns in Guilford. "I'm just asking people to listen to the health professionals," said Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the board.
A total of 56 former high school students at the UNC School of the Arts filed a lawsuit Wednesday. It's the third complaint that alleges that school administrators from the late 1960s to at least 2012 condoned a culture where faculty members sexually exploited and abused high school students.
Motorcyclist killed after striking SUV
Lacking drivers for routes, Guilford County Schools suspends bus service for many high school students
WASHINGTON — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming o…
Pilot Mountain woman gets prison time for role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Prosecutors: She took along her teen son.
A judge sentenced Virginia Marie Spencer of Pilot Mountain to three months in federal prison and three years of probation for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building, along with her 14-year-old son and her husband, on Jan. 6, 2021.