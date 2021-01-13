 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's inside?
0 comments

What's inside?

  • 0
011321-gnr-lif-fishfry (copy)

The grilled salmon at Carolina Fish Fry Co. in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, January, 7, 2021.

 KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH, NEWS & RECORD

Experience Calabash-style seafood without making the trip to the coast at the new Carolina Fish Fry Co. location. Savor, D1

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News