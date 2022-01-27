Winter of their discontent: COVID-19, other factors make high school season stressful for athletes, coaches

Thompson-Drew says Gainey and his staff took the right approach with that player. She is “optimistic that the resilience of kids will prevail,” but she says coaches, teaches and school staff need to be vigilant and make sure that students know someone is there for them.

“Vigilance doesn’t mean constantly asking, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ ” she says. “It means I am aware of whatever changes there may be and reassuring my team that the help and support is available, that I am there and willing to listen and making sure that the door is open to have those conversations.”

Thompson-Drew says it’s also extremely important for coaches and teachers to help students “focus on thoughts and behaviors that help them to cope.

“When we spin out and get very anxious about things, what can you do to make yourself feel better? What can boost your mood? We talk about being mindful. How does my body feel? What are the things I can do?”

It might be reading. It might be art. It might be listening to music. It might be sports.