ZigBash returns to Farris Park Oct. 2 to raise funds for Hospice of Rockingham Co.

MAYODAN — Organizer Rocky Crouch of Mayodan has announced the second annual Zigfest to benefit Hospice of Rockingham County will be held at Farris Memorial Park here on Oct. 2.

The fundraiser, a showcase of regional bands, is free to the public and includes plenty of family fun, such as music, food trucks, handicraft vendors, children’s amusements, and raffles.

Bands will include China White as headliner, as well as Moxie, Project Rewind, 317, Greg Ziegler Trio, U-Turn, The Free Rangers and Blaine Ziglar. The day of live music was inspired by Crouch’s longtime friend the late Donnie Ziglar, who received care from the hospice.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m.—8:30 p.m. at the park located at 2878 Park Road.

Businesses or individuals may support the event through sponsorships and see their name printed on event banners and other promotional signage.

Zig Bash offers several sponsorship levels: bronze for $100; silver for $250; and gold for $500.

Sponsorship donations may be mailed in advance to HRC at P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375, or arranged by contacting Rocky Crouch at (336) 580-4787.