Events for seniors

Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call for an appointment, 336-627-4711.

Senior Shoppers Trip: 2nd week monthly, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. First 13 to sign up can ride. Register by 1st Monday monthly. 336-627-4711.

Shred: 1 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.

Free Tax Assistance: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Trained volunteers ready to assist you in filing your income tax returns electronically. Appointments: 336-627-4711.

Walk the Track: 8:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.

Walk with Ease: 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Bridge Street Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.

TUESDAY