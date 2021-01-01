Events for seniors

Domestic Violence Support Group: 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Friends Club: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Lunch outing 11:30 a.m. every fourth Tuesday monthly. Fun and fellowship. 336-627-4711.

Hand, Foot and Elbow: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.

Phase 10 Card Games: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Reidsville Kickers Line Dance Group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Shag: 6:30 p.m. (intermediate)and 7:30 p.m. (beginner) Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $8 per class or $32 per month. 336-548-2789.

Staying Strong Exercise Class: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.

Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.