Events for seniors

MONDAY
Bocce: 1 p.m. Mondays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Cardio/Weight Class: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Hand & Foot Cards: 12:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Carolina Girls Line Dance Group: 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 1 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Cornhole: 1 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Exercise: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Fitness Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Weds., Fridays and 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon. and Thurs., RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free for 55+ years of age. 336-349-1088.
Geri-Fit Strength: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Hi-Lo Core Exercise Class: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.
Line Dance for Fun: 11:15 a.m. Mondays, Bridge Street Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
Painting Class: 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Pickleball: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Mill Avenue Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center. Free. 336-627-4711.
Pickleball: 9-11 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Pickleball: 1 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call for an appointment, 336-627-4711.
Shopping Trip: 2nd week monthly, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. First 13 to sign up can ride. Register by 1st Monday monthly. 336-627-4711.
Shred: 1 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: January-April, RCARE, 102. N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free tax preparation. 336-349-1088.
Walk the Track: 8:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Walk with Ease: 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Bridge Street Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
TUESDAY
Advanced Tai Chi: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Participants must have completed 16 hours of instruction. 336-349-1088.
Canasta, Hand Foot and Elbow: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Chair Exercise: 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Crochet Class: 9 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Domestic Violence Support Group: 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Friends Club: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Lunch outing 11:30 a.m. every fourth Tuesday monthly. Fun and fellowship. 336-627-4711.
Hand, Foot and Elbow: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Phase 10 Card Games: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Reidsville Kickers Line Dance Group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Shag: 6:30 p.m. (intermediate)and 7:30 p.m. (beginner) Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $8 per class or $32 per month. 336-548-2789.
Staying Strong Exercise Class: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.
Zumba: 6:15 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.
WEDNESDAY
Bible Study Class: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Blind Support: 10:30 a.m. 2nd Wednesdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Computer Classes: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Quilting: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Rook: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Rook: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Tai Chi for Beginners: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. News session starts Sept. 4. 336-349-1088.
Watercolor: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
THURSDAY
Bingo: 1 p.m. third Thursdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. By appointment only, call 877-579-7562. Information: 336-349-1088.
Bocce: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
Bridge: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Bridge: 1-5 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Legal Aid: 10 a.m. 2nd Thursday monthly, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call for an appointment. 336-627-4711.
Legal Aid Service: 1 p.m. second Thursdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. By appointment only, call 877-579-7562. Information: 336-349-1088.
Mah Jong: 11 a.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call the center for details; schedule may vary. 336-627-4711.
Senior Citizens Club: meets 1st and 3rd Thursdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. By appointment only, call 877-579-7562. Information: 336-349-1088.
Thai Chi for Arthritis/Stretch: 11 a.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Paint with Louise: 10 a.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. $6 per class. Information: 336-627-4711.
Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. 2nd Thursday monthly, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
FRIDAY
Breakfast Club: 9 a.m. 1st Friday monthly, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Social interaction, speakers, and delicious breakfast. Sponsored by Madison-Mayodan Rotary. 336-548-2789.
Craft Time: 1 p.m. Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Bring your own craft or work on one we have. Information: 336-627-4711.
Jewelry Making: 1 p.m. 1st and 3rd Fridays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Phase 10: 10 a.m. Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
Contact Carolyn Booth at (336) 627-1781, Ext. 6110