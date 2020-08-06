Because of the growing number of cancellations by venues and organizations, the following is not a comprehensive list. If you plan to attend an event, call before you go.
Ticketmaster and Live Nation
Rescheduled events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.
Canceled events: Tickets purchased on ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Please visit tangercenter.com or greensborocoliseum.com for updates.
Events that have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled:
Canceled: Incubus: Aug. 6. PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.
Canceled: Journey: Aug. 8. PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte. Also, Aug. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.
New date TBA: Music of Queen: Aug. 21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.
Canceled: Foreigner: Aug. 28. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh. Also, Aug. 29. PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.
Canceled: The Black Keys: Aug. 30 in Raleigh and Sept. 1 in Charlotte.
Canceled: Rascal Flatts: Sept. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.
New date TBA: POPS: An Evening with Matthew Morrison: Sept. 17. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.
New date TBA: Masterworks: Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Treasures: Sept. 26. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.
New date: Cody Johnson: Nov. 27. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Canceled: Los Ángeles Azules: Nov. 14. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
New date: Kane Brown: March 26, 2021. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
New date: Feed the Streetz: April 2, 2021. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
New date: Justin Bieber: July 29, 2021. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
New date: Sting: Nov. 20, 2021. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.