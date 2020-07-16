Because of the growing number of cancellations by venues and organizations, the following is not a comprehensive list. If you plan to attend an event, call before you go.
Ticketmaster and Live Nation
Rescheduled events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.
Canceled events: Tickets purchased on ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Please visit tangercenter.com or greensborocoliseum.com for updates.
Events that have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled:
New date TBA: Slightly Stoopid: July 17. Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh.
New date TBA: Iration: July 18. Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. Also, July 19. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre in Charlotte.
Canceled: The Dead & Co., July 18 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.
New date TBA: Lauv: July 19. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre in Charlotte. Also, Aug. 9. Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh.
New date TBA: Lindsey Stirling: July 30. Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh.
Canceled: Greensky Bluegrass: July 31. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre in Charlotte. Also, Aug. 1. Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh.
Canceled: Sugarland: Aug. 1. PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.
New date TBA: Harry Styles: Aug. 1. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh.
Canceled: Incubus: Aug. 6. PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.
Canceled: Journey: Aug. 8. PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte. Also, Aug. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.
Canceled: Foreigner: Aug. 28. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh. Also, Aug. 29. PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.
Canceled: The Black Keys: Aug. 30 in Raleigh and Sept. 1 in Charlotte.
Canceled: Rascal Flatts: Sept. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.
Canceled: Los Ángeles Azules: Nov. 14. Greensboro Coliseum
