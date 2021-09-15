Beards and Smokes Cigar Company brings cigars to the people

While attending the Brushy Mountain Apple Festival in North Wilkesboro a few years ago, friends Scott Preston and Porter Wagoner had an epiphany.
They both enjoyed smoking cigars to relax and agreed “Wouldn’t it be awesome to have a mobile cigar business for men to enjoy at festivals like this?”
In 2019, the wheels started turning, and by 2020, Beards and Smokes Cigar Company participated in its first event.
The strictly mobile cigar company will participate in RiverFest both Friday and Saturday.
“We take cigars to the people,” said Wagoner, who lives in Browns Summit. Preston lives in Reidsville.
Premium cigars, most out of Nicaragua and all hand-rolled, will be available for purchase, including Drew Estate, Rocky Patel, Camacho and Perdomo brands. In addition, the mobile unit carries cigar lighters and cutters, beard oil from Cardinal Beard Company and Beards and Smokes T-shirts, hats and other merchandise.
“We do sell to women, but we wanted something for men to do while shopping at these events,” Wagoner said. “We have a passion for cigars.”
Visitors to the Beards and Smokes Cigar Company mobile unit will also be educated on how to cut, light and smoke a cigar, and for seasoned cigar connoisseurs, Wagoner hopes they, too, might learn something new.
“If you’re a cigar smoker, you feel like you’re a part of something,” he said.
Wagoner explained that it should take an hour to an hour and a half to smoke a cigar.
“You don’t draw it and suck it down like a cigarette,” he said. “We recommend drinking something in between draws.”
Wagoner said the business has taken off since last year. '
A week after they attended their first event, though, the pandemic hit.
As the year progressed, they were able to participate in a few outdoor events, and business started to pick up around September.
“We knew the business was going to work at that point,” Wagoner said. “Last year was a slow start, but we’ve already quadrupled the number of events since last year.”
They take their business to festivals, as well as wineries, breweries, car shows, private events, outdoor concerts, and fundraisers. They also plan to participate in Oktoberfest Oct. 2 at the Red Oak Brewery in Whitsett. Wagoner said he is not aware of another mobile cigar company in this area.
Inkeeping with the business name, both owners sport beards.
“Our beards are our signature,” Wagoner said. “That makes us stand out.”
Wagoner said he and Preston hope to expand their company and book more dates, and their long-term goal is to have their own cigar shop in an area where there isn't one.
Even if that happens, Wagoner said they will continue to do mobile events.
“We enjoy meeting and talking with different people, and we’re very approachable,” he said. “We are just two country boys who enjoy smoking cigars.”