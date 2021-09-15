Beards and Smokes Cigar Company brings cigars to the people

“If you’re a cigar smoker, you feel like you’re a part of something,” he said.

Wagoner explained that it should take an hour to an hour and a half to smoke a cigar.

“You don’t draw it and suck it down like a cigarette,” he said. “We recommend drinking something in between draws.”

Wagoner said the business has taken off since last year. '

A week after they attended their first event, though, the pandemic hit.

As the year progressed, they were able to participate in a few outdoor events, and business started to pick up around September.

“We knew the business was going to work at that point,” Wagoner said. “Last year was a slow start, but we’ve already quadrupled the number of events since last year.”

They take their business to festivals, as well as wineries, breweries, car shows, private events, outdoor concerts, and fundraisers. They also plan to participate in Oktoberfest Oct. 2 at the Red Oak Brewery in Whitsett. Wagoner said he is not aware of another mobile cigar company in this area.

Inkeeping with the business name, both owners sport beards.