Charters of Freedom comes to Rockingham County

WENTWORTH — Local residents will soon be able to view copies of our nation's founding documents without having to leave Rockingham County.
A Charters of Freedom setting is being built outside of the new Rockingham County Judicial Center by Foundation Forward, in conjunction with local agencies and groups. The setting will include full-scale replicas of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Community leader Bonnie Joyner got the idea to have the documents brought to Rockingham County after seeing a site under construction in Lenoir in early 2019. She inquired about the project and was excited to learn the documents were being constructed across North Carolina and the country.
"As a retired educator, I felt it was important for our county's students and residents to learn about our founding documents and see them up close, without a trip to Washington, D.C.," Joyner said. "I also feel it's important to be educated on the origins of our government."
Joyner formed a steering committee and recruited people to spread the word, but COVID-19 brought the project to a screeching halt. In November, construction finally began.
"Our local museum director, school superintendent, community college president, tourism director, some county officials, area construction companies and other concerned citizens have all been helpful in getting out the word," Joyner said.
The project is funded by Foundation Forward, whose mission is to build a Charters of Freedom setting in all 3,142 counties, boroughs, parishes, etc. in the United States. Founded in 2014 by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson of Burke County, N.C., Charters of Freedom is an educational organization, which to date has dedicated more than 30 Charters of Freedom settings across the United States, with another 57 in the construction or planning stages.
The cost of each project is covered by donations of materials, labor and money from citizens across the country, with no direct tax dollars used.
"These settings provide the host communities access to these important founding documents without incurring the expense of traveling to Washington, D.C.," said Mike Unruh, director of resources and communications for Foundation Forward. "This also provides educational opportunities for school children and a patriotic landmark where veterans, military and first responders can be recognized, especially during patriotic holidays."
Foundation Forward partners with local suppliers and contractors to build the settings, and its community support team and the local steering committee works with civic, business and community leaders to raise awareness and give citizens the chance to get involved and take ownership of their local setting.
The full-scale replicas are engraved on bronze tablets, placed in decorative reinforced concrete and brick settings and covered with shatterproof glass, built to last more than 300 years. They will be accessible and available for anyone from the public to view free of charge, and lights will be installed for night viewing.
A time capsule will also be placed inside the Rockingam setting and will include items such as essays from area students. As a partnering agency, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County invites students in sixth through 12th grades to participate in a writing competition, with the three winning essays included in the time capsule. Those essays will be preserved in the time capsule, located in a brick vault beneath the display, with the opening planned in the year 2087 to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the United States Constitution.
Students from public schools, private schools and home schools across the county are urged to enter the contest before the Jan. 15 deadline. Grade-level topics and contest guidelines are available on the MARC website - themarconline.org.
Weather permitting, Joyner expects the display to be finished soon with a dedication ceremony planned for early spring.
"This is a hands-on educational and patriotic setting where the community can come together to learn, discuss and grow," Unruh said.
Joyner believes schools need to provide more education about how our government was established and what the founding documents say and mean. She feels seeing these documents up close and being able to view the signatures of delegates makes the experience more personal.
"We need to understand our legacy so we will want to preserve and maintain it for generations to come," Joyner said. "Our hope is that the patriots of Rockingham County will be excited to bring their children and grandchildren to see the site so they can learn and understand what our founding fathers created and realize the need to preserve America's precious freedom."
