Charters of Freedom comes to Rockingham County

A time capsule will also be placed inside the Rockingam setting and will include items such as essays from area students. As a partnering agency, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County invites students in sixth through 12th grades to participate in a writing competition, with the three winning essays included in the time capsule. Those essays will be preserved in the time capsule, located in a brick vault beneath the display, with the opening planned in the year 2087 to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the United States Constitution.

Students from public schools, private schools and home schools across the county are urged to enter the contest before the Jan. 15 deadline. Grade-level topics and contest guidelines are available on the MARC website - themarconline.org.

Weather permitting, Joyner expects the display to be finished soon with a dedication ceremony planned for early spring.

"This is a hands-on educational and patriotic setting where the community can come together to learn, discuss and grow," Unruh said.

Joyner believes schools need to provide more education about how our government was established and what the founding documents say and mean. She feels seeing these documents up close and being able to view the signatures of delegates makes the experience more personal.

"We need to understand our legacy so we will want to preserve and maintain it for generations to come," Joyner said. "Our hope is that the patriots of Rockingham County will be excited to bring their children and grandchildren to see the site so they can learn and understand what our founding fathers created and realize the need to preserve America's precious freedom."

