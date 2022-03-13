Eden native a part of Academy Award-nominated movie West Side Story

“Growing up in smaller, rural areas, my parents wanted to give us as many opportunities as possible, and they were always extremely supportive of whatever we wanted to pursue,” Cook said. “I had a lot of energy, and they helped me funnel it, and they were always very honest with me.”

From age 11 to 14, his parents lived with him in New York after he accepted a role in the Broadway show “Billy Elliot.”

After graduating from Lake Braddock Secondary School in Virginia in 2016, Cook permanently moved to New York and began auditioning for roles. His twin Emma, a dancer, also lives in New York.

He accepted a role in the Broadway show “Tuck Everlasting,” acted in a few TV shows, including an episode of “Law and Order,” and played the character Aaron Fisher in the film “Paterno.” He went on to play Tyler Kimble in the Broadway musical “Mean Girls,” and then he heard about auditions for “West Side Story.”

“I had always wanted to be a part of that show,” Cook said.

While filming, he had the opportunity to meet celebrities, such as Bruce Springsteen, Laura Dern and Bradley Cooper, and he admits he was a bit star struck.