Eden woman eager to resume ancestry research, filling out family trees & helping others

“A couple of months would go by and I would say, ‘Gee, I really need to do this,’” Belton said, noting since she was a teenager, she had accumulated family notes and papers, including letters from aunts and uncles.

Even though she did not take action right away, Belton said she started getting more excited about the thought of finding unknown family members and “the stories that need to be told.”

The very first time she visited the center, the consultants “made her feel very welcome” and provided access to their resources.

Belton was seeking information about her grandparents who lived in Pennsylvania. Since her mother, Ruth Blank, was placed in foster care as a young child, Belton had little to go on as she began her search to “heal my mother’s heart and make her happy.” Belton was the youngest and is the only survivor of four siblings.

After a couple of months, Belton was connecting the dots on her mother’s tree and found one of her mother’s half-sisters had a child who died in Vietnam at the age of 19.