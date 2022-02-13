Glad to be home after long family visit & unexpected air travel adventures

I called Thomas to update him and he said they were parked right in front of the baggage area.

More waiting. Since the door to the cockpit was open, we heard the pilot talking to people on the ground. The flight attendant informed us they were moving stairs over to the plane. Another long wait and we were told they had no one to move the stairs and were trying to get another airline to let our pilot back up and move into one of their spaces. But that didn’t work, since, apparently, all the others were expecting planes to arrive and needed those spaces.

Some of us sat back down. Finally, I called out to Dana, “Doesn’t this plane have one of those slides? I’ve always wanted to slide down one of those!” My comment was greeted with laughter and agreeable comments but, of course, they didn’t let us do that.

Finally, after an hour or longer, they announced they had gotten the ramp working and we finally deplaned. My wheelchair assistant was waiting and my seatmate and I were taken to the same elevator to go to the baggage area. The elevators were at the opposite end from the baggage carousel. So it was a long trip to get onto the elevator and then we had to go back to the opposite end to get our luggage.