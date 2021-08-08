Local author writes about her childhood experiences seeing angels, ghosts

STOKESDALE
When she was only three, Iris Carter saw angels. Three years later, she encountered her first ghost.
She didn’t tell anyone about the angels, but when she woke up in the middle of the night and saw an apparition standing at the foot of her bed, Carter screamed for her parents.
“They came in and said there was no such thing as ghosts,” Carter said.
When they moved a few years later, Carter’s parents and older sister confessed they also had seen the spirit. The family believed one ghost shared their home with them, a young mother who passed away while living there.
Over the years, Carter came to realize she had a special gift for interacting with supernatural beings, but often suppressed those feelings. As she grew older, Carter began accepting those sensitivities.
Today, she is considered a specialist in communicating with the seemingly incomprehensible, identifying and defining unusual happenings in homes, cleansing houses of negative energies, and other mysterious activities.
Recently, Carter published a book, “The Care and Feeding of Ghosts and the Children Who See Them,” which has had widespread acclaim. The book details true haunted experiences mixed with sage advice for parents and anyone else having similar experiences.
Carter wanted to write the book for a while but was motivated to start it when a friend encouraged her, saying it would help young parents whose children experienced conversations with unknown beings.
“In some cases, the child may be making up a friend, so it’s not always going to be a ghost or spirit, but there’s no need to instill a child with fear and there’s no need for parents to be afraid,” Carter said. “My motivation in writing this book was to help parents give their children a voice, providing the tools to aid in healthy conversations.”
A native of Burlington, Carter and her family moved to Greensboro when she was six. She graduated in 1978 from Dudley Senior High School.
Although she held several jobs the next few years, the most rewarding was as a secretary at a communications center for deaf individuals. There, she honed sign language and eventually worked for approximately 10 years as a sign language interpreter in several capacities.
Later, Carter went back to school, earning her bachelor of arts degree in English from Guilford College in 1996.
A year later, she became a reporter with The Reidsville Review and was promoted to the editor of The Madison Messenger in September 1998. Carter held that position for two years when she was offered a job with the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department’s senior program.
She also earned a master’s degree in April of 2008 from the University of Phoenix, planning to teach and write. She realized that dream the following January when she began teaching Developmental English at Rockingham Community College (RCC). Several years ago, she switched to continuing education, and recently was named Career Development Center Specialist.
After her marriage to Van Schoolfield, they had two children, Elizabeth Steele, mother of Kelsey, 14, and Jackson, 9; and Brice, who works for New Garden Landscaping and is a student at RCC.
Carter also became an ordained reverend with the non-denomination Light and Energy Workers Assoc. (LEWA), founded in 2004 and honoring all spiritual paths.
Because she wanted to learn to write scripts, Carter joined a Greensboro film group and heard about the 48-Hour Film Project, an international film-making competition. She recently completed her 12th year as the city producer of the local project.
People in approximately 130 cities worldwide form teams in each city to write, produce and edit a short film in 48 hours, explained Carter. This year, it included 21 films from across North Carolina. A team judges local entries and a winner is selected to move forward to international competition.
About 13 years ago, Carter joined an ad hoc paranormal investigation team. While in between jobs, she decided to explore topics in which she had always been interested.
“That was also a way to reconcile some of my ghost issues from childhood and I wanted to learn more,” she said.
A couple of years later, Carter was accepted as a member of Haunted North Carolina, a highly respected team associated with the Rhine Research Center in Durham.
“We did investigations of various locations,” she said. “A family might call because they were experiencing unexplained phenomena and we would assess it and go in and investigate where appropriate.”
Investigations include interviewing family members and setting up equipment to see if they can catch electronic voice phenomena, and/or cameras to perhaps catch any images. The crew also conducts personal observations to see if they experience whatever the family experienced.
They also investigated the USS North Carolina in Wilmington. The ship is “known for its activity and had lots of good noises and foot stompings and stuff where nobody was there,” Carter related.
Her favorite experiences were at Greensboro College where stories about unusual circumstances “are always floating around.”
During a conversation with the head librarian, the woman said “oh yeah, stuff goes on here all the time. Different people in different departments share all kinds of stories.”
Many of those incidents centered around Greensboro native and author William Sydney Porter, better known as O. Henry. People claimed to see or hear from O. Henry, who spent time around the college in the late 1880s as a young man.
Recalling one incident, Carter said students were talking about O. Henry’s past while rehearsing one of his plays.
“The lights went out,” Carter said. “They thought O. Henry was listening.”
When the students returned to their dorms and were talking about their experience, the lights went out there. Carter, who was leading an investigative team there, instructed the other investigators not to “talk bad” about O. Henry, referring to his being an alcoholic and destitute after moving to New York City in 1902.
They set up equipment in the main building, left for another location, and when they returned to the new main building, they found their computer rendered useless. As the other investigators looked on, Carter asked “who talked about O. Henry?” Two of them admitted they had.
Later, Carter created a presentation, showing their findings at the college.
After completing training in energy healing, Carter said she also did readings with animals, often revealing things to the owners they had forgotten.
Once while visiting her sister, Deborah Lackey in Washington State, her sister’s dog was coughing a lot and she was concerned it would die. Doing a reading on the dog, Carter had a vision of a park with big white rocks. She saw the dog on top of the rocks where it “could look you in the eye,” Carter said. “He loved that because he could see you eye to eye and he loved that place.”
The reading revealed the dog was not dying but something was pushing against his esophagus causing him to cough and he should be seen by a vet. The vet determined the dog’s heart was enlarged and pushing against his esophagus, making him cough.
Similar readings with people often end with Carter suggesting they go to their doctor to confirm her findings.
Each week, Carter does a podcast with Margo Ross Sears under the byline “Eyes of Indigo,” a phrase coined by Lackey.
“We discuss weird things in rational ways,” Carter said, using a phrase coined by Lackey.
Screened live on YouTube and Facebook, it allows people to join and ask questions. They have different guests and talk about everything from angels to demons to hauntings to ghost stories, and ways to avoid getting triggered online. As many as 30 people have joined the podcast.
“My life has taken a lot of twists and turns but, looking back over the years, I see how everything really is connected,” Carter said.