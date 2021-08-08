Local author writes about her childhood experiences seeing angels, ghosts

Once while visiting her sister, Deborah Lackey in Washington State, her sister’s dog was coughing a lot and she was concerned it would die. Doing a reading on the dog, Carter had a vision of a park with big white rocks. She saw the dog on top of the rocks where it “could look you in the eye,” Carter said. “He loved that because he could see you eye to eye and he loved that place.”

The reading revealed the dog was not dying but something was pushing against his esophagus causing him to cough and he should be seen by a vet. The vet determined the dog’s heart was enlarged and pushing against his esophagus, making him cough.

Similar readings with people often end with Carter suggesting they go to their doctor to confirm her findings.

Each week, Carter does a podcast with Margo Ross Sears under the byline “Eyes of Indigo,” a phrase coined by Lackey.

“We discuss weird things in rational ways,” Carter said, using a phrase coined by Lackey.

Screened live on YouTube and Facebook, it allows people to join and ask questions. They have different guests and talk about everything from angels to demons to hauntings to ghost stories, and ways to avoid getting triggered online. As many as 30 people have joined the podcast.

“My life has taken a lot of twists and turns but, looking back over the years, I see how everything really is connected,” Carter said.