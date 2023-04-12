EDEN — In celebration of the North Carolina Year of the Trail, Eden and Rockingham County will hold Trails Day Weekend April 21-23.

“The Year of the Trail: NC Trails Day weekend shines a light on all the wonderful natural/outdoor assets that Rockingham County has to offer,” said Lindsay Pegg, tourism director for the county.

A kick-off event will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Reynolds Brewery in Eden and will include music, food, axe throwing, swag, and a twilight hike on the greenway. Food available includes wood-fired oven pizza and appetizers, such as smoked chicken wings, pretzel bites with in-house made beer cheese and nachos. Beers brewed in-house, as well as an assortment of wines and non-alcoholic drinks will also be offered.

Saturday will be filled with guided hikes, paddles and bike trail events across the county, as well as Sip, Shop & Celebrate from 5 to 8 p.m. along Washington and Monroe Streets in Uptown Eden. Sunday includes self-guided hikes around Eden and Rockingham County, with a trail card and weekend itinerary available at exploreedennc.com and visitrockinghamcountync.com.

“We got involved because we love the town and area, and we want to do whatever we can to help make it better,” said Adam Horne, general manager of Reynolds Brewery.

Horne said he is a big supporter of the county’s trails system.

“I use the trails and rivers frequently, and it is hard to beat being with friends and floating down the river,” he said.

Designated by the NC General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper, the 2023 North Carolina Year of the Trail is a yearlong campaign to showcase, promote, and celebrate the diversity of trails across the state for all the benefits trails provide area communities.

Known for its abundance of ground and water trails, Rockingham County has planned several events throughout the year to celebrate the Year of the Trail.

“Rockingham County is excited to be part of the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in North Carolina history, and the Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation during the December 5th meeting,” Pegg said. “Our plan in Rockingham County is for organizations and municipalities to highlight local trails and pathways year-round in an effort to showcase and celebrate outdoor recreational spaces.”

Pegg believes there are opportunities for everyone to participate in events and activities, including Trails Day weekend.

“One of the goals of Year of the Trail is to inspire and encourage people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to try trails,” she said. “If you hike a lot but are unfamiliar with paddling and/or mountain biking, this is the weekend to try it.”

Registration for guided trips is required on Eventbrite – Eventbrite.com//cc/yott-nc-trail-days-weekend-festival-in-eden-1878809.

“Trails are for everyone; outdoors are for all, so whether you paddle, bike, walk, or ride, trails connect people to places, to nature, and to one another and their community,” Pegg said. “And we want to encourage everyone to discover their trail in Rockingham County.”

In addition to Trails Days weekend, there will be monthly events and programs, including the Dan River Boat Race May 20 in Madison, Teacher on Trails every Wednesday in May and Bouncing through the Trails June 3 in Reidsville.

“Whether on your own, with a friend, with family, or with your community, we hope that both residents and visitors participate in one of our monthly events to help spread the word about Year of the Trail,” Pegg said. “And make sure to share their adventures by tagging us (Visit Rockingham County NC) and using #yearofthetrail.”

With more than 25 miles of hiking/walking trails, more than 4,500 acres and 88 miles of water adventure, and miles of mountain biking, Rockingham County is unique. To learn more about all the offerings and/or download a trail tracker, residents and visitors are encouraged to go to visitrockinghamcountync.com/things-to-do/year-of-the-trail/#/.

“We have people in the county who are checking off every trail,” Pegg said. “They have reached out to us and have provided details and feedback on their adventures.”

For more information about all the county’s river access points, go to visitrockinghamcountync.com/things-to-do/rivers-and-lakes/#/.

There are also lots of new outdoor opportunities and additions in the county, including a new park, Hogans Creek Park in Stokesdale, offering hiking and mountain biking, opening in late spring/early summer, as well as the new Clearwater Park in Eden. The Town of Madison is adding a loop trail at the Lindsey Bridge/Madison River Park access and has started working on another park and trail system at the 704 river access. In addition, the Chinqua-Penn Walking Trail, the trail at Rockingham Community College, and the Freedom Park Nature Trail are either in the process of making upgrades and/or recently completed trail improvements.

“Rockingham County has a lot to offer, and we want Year of the Trail to be a success this year so that we continue to see a boost in our outdoor recreation tourism, the creation of new trails, and the promotion of safe and responsible use of trails,” Pegg said. “Most importantly through this campaign, our hope is that we are able to educate our communities about our wonderful outdoor treasures.”